Man found dead in vehicle after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was found dead in a vehicle in Minneapolis early Sunday morning after multiple shots were fired on the same block.

Minneapolis police responded to the ShotSpotter activations just after midnight near 24th and Emerson Avenues North. When officers arrived they found a man inside a vehicle on that block. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators canvassed the area and the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Lab collected evidence.

The man's identity will not be released until the medical examiner finishes a report. The cause of death will also be released at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.