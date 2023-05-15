Man found dead inside Minneapolis residence; one in custody

In a press release, police say they believe the 40-year-old suspect may have given the victim a narcotic that contributed to his death.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 40-year-old man was arrested after one person was found dead inside a residence Friday morning near Loring Park in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a man was found unresponsive inside a home on the 200 block of 15th Street West. In a press release, police say they believe the 40-year-old suspect may have given the victim a narcotic that contributed to his death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name and an official cause of death.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

