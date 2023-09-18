Man found dead near Montevideo post office

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Police are investigating after a postal worker found a man's body Monday morning near a Montevideo post office.
According to the Montevideo Police Department, the man was dead when the worker discovered him in a grassy area next to the post office's parking lot on South First Street. Police say the man had a stab wound when he was found.
Officials have not released the name of the man or the cause of death, but say there is no known threat to the public.
*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.