x
Man found dead near Montevideo post office

According to Montevideo Police, the man was dead when the worker discovered him in a grassy area next to the post office's parking lot on First Street.
Credit: KARE
Stock image

MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Police are investigating after a postal worker found a man's body Monday morning near a Montevideo post office.

According to the Montevideo Police Department, the man was dead when the worker discovered him in a grassy area next to the post office's parking lot on South First Street. Police say the man had a stab wound when he was found.

Officials have not released the name of the man or the cause of death, but say there is no known threat to the public.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

