Man helps grow facial hair movement

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — With barbershops and salons closed, there’s been a social media movement to grow beards out along with your hair. That’s something a Columbia Heights man has been promoting for years. In fact, he’s famous for it.

“It’s real and spectacular.” just like on Seinfeld, MJ Johnson has to answer questions about the authenticity of his facial hair.

He says he has, “One of the hardest working beards on planet earth.”

Even his cat Apollo frolics in facial hair.

“A lot of whiskers up in this household for sure,” he said.

MJ manages a full-time family job, and a full beard. His facial hair isn’t just fashion. The outcome of his beard has been income.

“I make money for sure,” he explained.

We found him one Saturday morning, before COVID-19 shut Minnesota down, at a photo shoot - recreating a Mark Spitz Olympic photo from the 70’s.

He spent more than an hour styling his ‘Stache.

“Mustaches needed some recognition for all they’ve done for the Olympics,” he said.

The photographer shook his head when MJ finally walked out of the green room, but it’s OK, because Kelly Loverud and MJ have been friends since middle school.

“His elbows are a little bit further out,” Kelly directed MJ.

Back in middle school, MJ wasn’t so proud of his facial hair.

“I went from baby face to dark mustache overnight [in] one day,” said MJ.

“Just like a chia pet,” said Loverud.

“Girls would make fun of me incessantly about it. Guys would make fun of me,” said MJ.

“It was just constantly growing and growing,” explained Loverud.

“I didn’t like it. I wanted to get rid of it,” said MJ.

Pictures of those days don’t exist. These days, he’s photographed quite often. He likens his beard to a ticket, opening doors of opportunity.

He spent six years on the box of Remington beard trimmers, and also has a sponsorship from a beard oil and tattoo balm company.

“To see your face on the packaging at the Target you’ve been going to for 40 years was kind of a big deal for me,” he said.

He turned his sideburns into a successful side-hustle. Now he says you can use this time at home to work on your whiskers.

“You never know what you can grow,” said MJ.

