Man in custody after woman possibly exposed to toxic chemical in Roseville

A woman was taken to a hospital, where medical tests showed she may have been exposed to "some kind of toxic chemical" at a park.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Police arrested a man after his ex-wife may have been exposed to a toxic chemical during a custody visit, according to police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police officers responded to a report of a woman having a medical emergency at Central Park on Lexington Ave. in Roseville.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where medical tests showed she may have been exposed to "some kind of toxic chemical," according to a press release.

On Thursday, police took the ex-husband into custody for questioning.

The FBI Minneapolis Hazardous Evidence Response Team and the Minnesota National Guard's 55th Civil Support Team searched the park and determined the area to be safe for the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.