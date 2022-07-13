Man injured after hang glider crashed into Clear Lake

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. — A 60-year-old man was injured after crashing a hang glider into Clear Lake Wednesday afternoon in Lexington Township.
According to the LeSueur County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the lake on a report of a crash just before 1:50 p.m. With the help of people fishing on the lake, deputies say they were able to get the pilot, who was the lone occupant, free from the aircraft. The man, identified as Jay Douglas, was then airlifted to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threating injuries.
Investigators say the aircraft was a motorized or powered hang glider. It's unclear what may have caused the crash, but officials say they're continuing to investigate.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: