Man injured while test flying ultra-light aircraft in Anoka County

On Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a plane that had crashed into a ditch beside I-35.

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn — A man taking an aircraft for a test flight was injured when it ran out of power and crashed Sunday morning, officials said.

Law enforcement and fire crews responded to a call about a plane crash around 9:10 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The plane had crashed into a ditch off of I-35 in Columbus, near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast.

The sheriff's office said the man was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight, but it lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed.