Man injured while test flying ultra-light aircraft in Anoka County

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn — A man taking an aircraft for a test flight was injured when it ran out of power and crashed Sunday morning, officials said.
Law enforcement and fire crews responded to a call about a plane crash around 9:10 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The plane had crashed into a ditch off of I-35 in Columbus, near 145th Avenue Northeast and Lyons Street Northeast.
The sheriff's office said the man was taking his ultra-light aircraft for a test flight, but it lost power shortly after takeoff and crashed.
The man was able to get out of the aircraft with minor injuries. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating.