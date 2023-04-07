Man charged with murder in Waite Park woman's death

Jarquez Bedford faces one count of second-degree murder after police found a woman dead in her apartment on Feb. 5 from multiple lacerations to her neck.

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Stearns County officials charged a 28-year-old man with murder Friday in connection with the death of a Waite Park woman in February.

Jarquez Bedford faces one count of second-degree murder after police found the woman dead in her apartment on Feb. 5. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office determined the woman died from "sharp force injuries to the neck."

According to charging documents, Waite Park police were dispatched to the woman's apartment building on the 300 block of Park Meadows Drive for a welfare check around 9:35 a.m. When they arrived, prosecutors say officers discovered a woman in the living room, already dead, with several cuts to her neck.

The criminal complaint says in their initial investigation, officials noticed the woman's apartment door was locked without indication of forced entry, but her phone, wallet, keys and key fob were unaccounted for.

As investigators continued throughout the apartment, they noticed large amounts of blood in the bedroom and living room, according to court records. Prosecutors say a "blood-stained kitchen knife" was also recovered next to her bed.

Authorities say surveillance footage from the woman's apartment building showed her entering the building before Bedford was seen knocking on the locked entry door. Prosecutors allege the footage goes on to show the woman opening the door for Bedford, and the pair talking and walking toward the door of the first-floor hallway together.

About an hour later, court documents say, Bedford was seen leaving the building through its back door, with the sweatshirt he was wearing now turned inside out. He was later seen "coming and going" from the building a handful of times over the span of several hours. Records obtained by police revealed Bedford used the woman's key fob to access the building. The complaint says the woman was never seen again on surveillance footage.

Officials later learned Bedford was staying with tenants on the third floor of the building, where he returned after leaving the woman's first-floor residence. Prosecutors allege that one of the occupants of the third-floor apartment later told police that Bedford asked someone for a brush to "brush the blood off" before changing from his sweatshirt into a jacket.

A DNA analysis conducted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension matched DNA from the blade of the knife to the woman's, while an analysis of male DNA found on the handle is alleged to have matched with Bedford's. Prosecutors say his DNA was also found on the woman's purse, a cigarette, a marijuana blunt and a sweatshirt, all located within the home.

In an interview with police following the woman's death, Bedford allegedly told investigators several details about the case that were not yet known to the public but denied being involved. While allegedly changing his story "repeatedly," Bedford first claimed "someone he knew" assaulted and robbed the victim.

Charging documents say Bedford fled the area shortly after the incident, but was arrested on Feb. 14 on an outstanding probation violation warrant from a 2018 conviction in Kansas. He has also been charged in Ramsey County on an unrelated incident that occurred earlier this year.

A judge has granted prosecutors' request to issue a body-only warrant in the Waite Park case, saying they believe there's a "likelihood" he would fail to respond to a summons if released.

Stearns County officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

