Man killed in ATV crash at Spider Lakes

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died over the weekend in a fatal ATV crash near the Spider Lake ATV Trails in Cass County, law enforcement announced Monday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, campers near the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Trails contacted authorities at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 to report a missing 54-year-year Center City man who left camp at about 8:30 a.m. that morning on an ATV and didn't return.

After searching the area, the county sheriff's office says it was told at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday that the man's body was found. Based on the initial investigation, officials say the man was driving a Class I ATV when it went off of the trail at a curve and rolled over into a ravine.

The incident is still under investigation, the Cass County Sheriff's Office added.

