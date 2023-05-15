18-year-old man killed crossing road in Chanhassen

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it was raining at the time of the crash and the pedestrian was wearing "dark-colored clothing."

CHANHASSEN, Minn — A young man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across a road north of Chanhassen's West Village Shopping Center Friday night.

Authorities say Christian Scott Springer, 18, of Chanhassen, was crossing Kerber Boulevard near West Village Road around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Subaru driven by a 23-year-old.

"It was raining at the time of the crash and Mr. Springer was wearing dark colored clothing," according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also stated that the streetlight was not working near the crosswalk at the intersection.

Springer was taken to the Two-Twelve Medical Center in Chaska where he was pronounced dead.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol will continue investigating the crash.

