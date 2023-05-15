18-year-old man killed crossing road in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn — A young man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking across a road north of Chanhassen's West Village Shopping Center Friday night.
Authorities say Christian Scott Springer, 18, of Chanhassen, was crossing Kerber Boulevard near West Village Road around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Subaru driven by a 23-year-old.
"It was raining at the time of the crash and Mr. Springer was wearing dark colored clothing," according to a news release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities also stated that the streetlight was not working near the crosswalk at the intersection.
Springer was taken to the Two-Twelve Medical Center in Chaska where he was pronounced dead.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol will continue investigating the crash.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.