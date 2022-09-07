Man killed in head-on crash in Isanti County

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office is investigating a head-on crash in Springvale Township that killed a man from Ham Lake.

Authorities say shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, several people called 911 to report the crash, which happened just west of the Cambridge Municipal Airport.

Several law enforcement and emergency crews responded and "began to provide aid to the occupants of the three vehicles" involved in the accident, according to a news release from the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling northbound on Palm Street when he swerved into the southbound lane sideswiping a Dodge Stratus which caused the car to spin out and crash in the ditch.

The driver of the pickup truck continued going "north in the southbound lane striking a Hyundai" head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, a man from Ham Lake who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the pickup, a 39-year-old male from Cambridge, "showed signs of alcohol consumption and was transported to the Cambridge Medical Center in serious condition."

Authorities say blood was drawn from the pickup driver to check his blood alcohol level, but that information has not been released.

The pickup driver was later taken to North Memorial Medical Center.

No information was released about the occupant or occupants of the Dodge Stratus.

According to the news release, the evidence will be reviewed by the Isanti County Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted.