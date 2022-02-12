x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man killed in snowmobile crash in western Wisconsin

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. in St. Croix Falls Township after the man lost control along a marked snowmobile trail.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Snowmobile Tracks stock image

POLK COUNTY, Wisconsin — A 71-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash late Saturday morning on a trail in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. in St. Croix Falls Township after the man lost control along a marked snowmobile trail. Officials have not released the name of the snowmobiler.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor.

MORE NEWS: Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

MORE NEWS: MN state senator injured in snowmobile crash

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

In Other News

Team USA helped by MN psychologist