Man killed in snowmobile crash in western Wisconsin

POLK COUNTY, Wisconsin — A 71-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash late Saturday morning on a trail in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at around 11:15 a.m. in St. Croix Falls Township after the man lost control along a marked snowmobile trail. Officials have not released the name of the snowmobiler.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor.

