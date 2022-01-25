Man killed after being run over by grain truck in Morrison County

Deputies responded to a call in Buckman, Minnesota and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead at the scene, according to the county sheriff's office.

BUCKMAN, Minnesota — A man died Monday afternoon after reports say he was run over by a grain truck on his farm, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Buckman, Minnesota, Monday around 2:40 p.m., to reports saying a man was run over at Sunrise Ag.

The Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Nathan Rothstein was near the back of a grain truck driven by his partner.

Rothstein reportedly fell to the ground and was ran over by the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rothstein's body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to be examined.

This incident is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Watch more local news: