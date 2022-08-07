Man 'having mental health challenges' fatally shot by Wright County deputies

After the deputies' attempt to TASE the man failed, they shot him when he began threatening them with a knife, according to the sheriff's office.

OTSEGO, Minn. — A deputy with the Wright County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a man early Sunday morning in Otsego, according to the sheriff's office.

According to a press release by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12000 block of 72nd Court in Otsego just before 1 a.m. Sunday, where it was reported that a "man was having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself."

When law enforcement arrived, they talked to the man and he agreed to go for an evaluation at a hospital, according to the sheriff's office. While they waited for an ambulance to arrive and take him to the hospital, officials say he ran inside the house, went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

The man then ran out of the home and into the surrounding neighborhood, prompting law enforcement to form a perimeter around the neighborhood and to request the Minnesota State Patrol's helicopter, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies soon found the man in a neighboring backyard and tried to TASE him, but it didn't work, according to the sheriff's office. When he got closer to the deputies, he threatened the officers with the knife and two deputies shot him.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement performed life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived. The man, who has yet to be identified, was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he later died.