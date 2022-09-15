x
Man missing in Polk County area

Police say 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Sept. 6.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. 

Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last. 

Officials say that Minteer suffers from a mental health disorder, and may be in possession of a gun. Anyone with information on Minteer should contact Polk County Sherriff's Office at 715-485-8300. If you Minteer do not approach him, but contact law enforcement instead.

