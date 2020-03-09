Man pinned under tree for 4 days in Redwood County rescued

Officers found that Jonathan Ceplecha had been cutting down trees when one fell on him and pinned both of his legs, police said.

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — A 59-year-old man was rescued after being pinned under a tree for four days in Redwood County.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday reporting that a tree had fallen on someone.

Deputies responded and found that Jonathan Ceplecha had been cutting down trees when one fell on him and pinned both of his legs, police said.

Ceplecha had been trapped since Thursday, Aug. 27, more than 100 hours time.

It took around two hours for the Redwood Falls Fire Department to extricate Ceplecha. He was then airlifted from the scene.