Man pleads guilty in crash that killed University of Minnesota researcher Ebony Miller

Kenneth Spencer Jr. has admitted to driving while intoxicated at the time his car crashed into Ebony Miller's vehicle, resulting in her death.
The 25-year-old filed a petition to plead guilty on Thursday, according to court documents.
"Specifically, I understand that I have been charged with the crime(s) Criminal Vehicular Homicide Alcohol Concentration .08 or More W/in Hours of Driving," reads the filing.
Spencer pled guilty to being the driver of a car that ran a red light while traveling nearly 75 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone when it collided with Miller's sedan in Nov. 2022.
Miller, who came from the Bahamas to become a doctor, was a research scientist working at the University of Minnesota.
"She was coming home from her second job when she was struck and killed," said her father Kermit Miller. "My world collapsed. My child... I know that she was so careful, such a careful driver, and it broke me."
She was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Spencer's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 1.
