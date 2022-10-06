x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 teens near East Grand Forks

A 17-year-old and his 16-year-old passenger, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.
Credit: Corgarashu - stock.adobe.com
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.

Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.

A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.

Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.

Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.

Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.

READ MORE: Dry conditions worsening in Minnesota, according to U.S. Drought Monitor

READ MORE: University of Minnesota confirms mold found in dorms

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Deep cleaning scheduled for U of M residence hall after students report mold

Before You Leave, Check This Out