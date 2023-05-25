Man released after no charges were filed in connection to light rail death

A spokesperson with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said charges were deferred pending toxicology results, a final autopsy report and further investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man was released from custody without charges Wednesday after another man was fatally struck by a light rail train in downtown Minneapolis.

According to officials, a man was killed after falling onto the tracks following a fight on the platform at the Hennepin Avenue/Warehouse District Station.

The incident happened near North 5th Street and North 1st Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man who was killed as 41-year-old Reginald Snelling of Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said charges were deferred pending toxicology results, a final autopsy report and further investigation.

The spokesperson did say there was a video of the interaction between the two men, but added that it "raises questions and legal issues that must be resolved to ensure any possible charges are supported by sufficient evidence to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt in court and that the state is able to overcome possible defenses that could be raised."

