Man reported missing in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police say a man who suffers from dementia is reportedly missing.
According to officials, the missing person, whose name is Harold, was last seen in the area of 94th Street and Normandale Boulevard on Sunday night.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants. Officials say Harold was seen driving off in a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima.
Police are urging anyone who sees Harold or his vehicle to call 911.
