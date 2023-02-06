Man reported missing in Bloomington

Police say the missing person named Harold suffers from dementia.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police say a man who suffers from dementia is reportedly missing.

According to officials, the missing person, whose name is Harold, was last seen in the area of 94th Street and Normandale Boulevard on Sunday night.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants. Officials say Harold was seen driving off in a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima.

Missing Person - Harold suffers from dementia and was last seen in the area of Normandale Blvd. and 94th St. last night. He left driving a 2010 gray Nissan maxima lic#385-XPL. He is 5'10, 165lbs, wearing a brown jacket with dark blue pants. If you see him or his vehicle call 911. pic.twitter.com/HVf6i0sG64 — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) February 6, 2023

Police are urging anyone who sees Harold or his vehicle to call 911.

