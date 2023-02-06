x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man reported missing in Bloomington

Police say the missing person named Harold suffers from dementia.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
police car at night in city

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington Police say a man who suffers from dementia is reportedly missing. 

According to officials, the missing person, whose name is Harold, was last seen in the area of 94th Street and Normandale Boulevard on Sunday night. 

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue pants. Officials say Harold was seen driving off in a 2010 gray Nissan Maxima. 

Police are urging anyone who sees Harold or his vehicle to call 911.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now Weather Update - Feb. 6, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out