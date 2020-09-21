AG Ellison announces $60K settlement with former head of 'Journey Home Minnesota' charity

JHM will also be required to liquidate its assets and give them to a Minnesota-based veteran charity.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Monday that a settlement has been reached with a man who is accused of misusing charity funds from Journey Home Minnesota (JHM).

The former president of JHM, Blake Huffman, will have to repay $60,000 in misused charity funds, Ellison announced in a news release.

Huffman has also been banned from "operating a charity, having access to charitable assets, and soliciting charitable contributions in Minnesota."

JHM will also be required to liquidate its assets and give them to a Minnesota-based veteran charity.

“As the primary regulator of charities in Minnesota, it’s my job to ensure that charities are using their assets solely on behalf of their mission and the public, and that Minnesotans can trust that the money they generously donate to charities is being used for the causes they care about,” Attorney General Ellison said. “Blake Huffman took advantage of Minnesotans’ trust. He exploited the sacrifices of Minnesota’s veterans to line his own pockets. This settlement makes sure that the money will go where it’s supposed to — to help veterans afford their lives — and that Huffman will never operate a charity (in) Minnesota again.”

Ellison sued Huffman in December of 2019. The lawsuit alleged that "Huffman, as JHM’s president, engaged in transactions that presented clear conflicts of interest; helped solicit tens of thousands of dollars to build a handicap-accessible home for a Minnesota family with terminally ill children, only to abandon the project; and attempted to cancel leases midway through tenants’ terms and increased tenants’ rent to market rates, contrary to JHM’s charitable mission," a press release reads.

