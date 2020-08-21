Man rescued after falling from cliff at Interstate State Park

A Technical Rescue team was able to reach the man by boat.

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. — A man is in critical condition after falling from a rock face at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls on Friday afternoon.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported the man was overlooking a ledge known locally a "Angle Rock," when he fell about 30 feet onto rocks just above the St. Croix River waterline.

The Technical Rescue Team from the Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls Fire Departments was dispatched to the scene and crews able to reach the man by boat.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional trauma center, according to the sheriff's office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office also thanked State Park staff and visitors who helped control pedestrian traffic and carry rescue equipment.