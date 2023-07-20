Man rescued after falling off cliff above St. Croix River

Sheriff's officials say the 74-year-old is expected to survive, thanks to a coordinated effort by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team and local first responders.

FRANCONIA, Minn. — A 74-year-old man is hospitalized and expected to recover after plunging more than 50 feet off a cliff above the St. Croix River in Chisago County.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says squads were dispatched to a location in Franconia Township around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported the man had fallen, and believed to be bleeding and unconscious. Responding deputies and first responders quickly determined that saving the man would require a difficult and technical rescue, with the terrain nearly vertical in some places.

Captain Derek Anklan says a mutual aid request went out to the fire departments of Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls, both of which have specialized equipment and training for difficult evacuations. The Minnesota Air Rescue Team (MART) helicopter was also summoned. Anklan explained that the three local fire departments worked together using ropes and equipment to allow paramedics to reach the victim and stabilize him until the helicopter arrived.

The MART chopper was able to lift the man out of the valley he had fallen into and transported him to a waiting medical helicopter. He is currently being treated at an area trauma center and is expected to survive the ordeal.

