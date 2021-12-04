Man rescued after falling through ice on Red River

The Minnesota DNR says there are a number of factors in determining how thick ice is, but warns that "ice is never 100% safe."

FARGO, N.D. — A man was rescued Saturday afternoon after falling through ice on the Red River in Fargo.

According to a press release, Fargo firefighters responded to a call of a man falling through the ice at around 1:30 p.m. Due to the ice being too thick near the shoreline, crews used ice rescue suits to reach the man, who had fallen through in the middle of the river.

Officials say the man was in the water for about seven minutes before firefighters were able to pull him to safety. Authorities say the man was treated by Sanford Ambulance for treatment.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there are a number of factors in determining how thick ice is, but warns that "ice is never 100% safe." This is especially true early in the winter season, according to the Minnesota DNR.

For tips on ice safety, visit the Minnesota DNR's website.