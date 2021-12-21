Man says he was bound and held against his will in Brooklyn Park; police investigating

While searching the area on the 6600 block of Ronald Place, police said they found an empty house bearing evidence of a person being held against their will.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating Tuesday after they say a man escaped from a home where he was being held against his will.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a call around 3:20 p.m., saying a man was in the middle of a road and needed help. They arrived to the 6600 block of Ronald Place to find an adult man bound with his hands behind his back.

Responding officers rendered aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital with what were described as "severe injuries."

Despite his injuries, he was able to tell police he was being held against his will at a house on Ronald Place. While searching the area, police said they found an empty house bearing evidence of a person being held against their will.

Authorities have not released any other details and say more information will be available Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

