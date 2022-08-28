Crystal house explosion leaves man seriously burned

Crystal police say a man was hospitalized after a home explosion happened just after noon Sunday.

CRYSTAL, Minnesota — A man was seriously burned in a house explosion Sunday in Crystal, local police say.

The Crystal Police Department said officers and the West Metro Fire-Rescue District responded to a house explosion on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue North in Crystal around noon. When crews arrived, they found a man inside the home seriously burned. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the cause of the explosion is under investigation and is being led by the Crystal Police Department and West Metro Fire-Rescue District.

Police added that they've contacted the gas company and the fire district and have been told that there is currently no threat to other residences in the area.

Watch more local news: