Man seriously injured in Minneapolis apartment fire

Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Plymouth Avenue North just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in serious condition after an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in the Near North community of Minneapolis.

According to a press release from the Minneapolis Fire Department, fire crews were called to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Plymouth Avenue North just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Fire officials say when crews arrived, they were notified that someone was inside the apartment unit where the fire was.

Crews were able to locate an adult male inside one of the units on the fifth floor, the same unit where the fire was. According to the release, the man was transferred to a local hospital for heat and smoke inhalation, and possible burns. Fire officials say the man is in serious condition.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and no other injuries were reported. The apartment unit where the fire originated was deemed inhabitable, according to fire officials.

MORE NEWS: Duluth teen arrested on murder charges

MORE NEWS: Boogaloo Bois member sentenced to three years

Watch more local news: