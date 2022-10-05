Man seriously injured in possible explosion near Hastings

The man was found near the Hastings Civic Arena and was airlifted to Regions Hospital with "serious injuries."

WELCH, Minn. — A man was seriously injured in a possible explosion Wednesday afternoon near Hastings.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on the 19800 block of Rhoda Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. on a report of a possible explosion. The man was found near the Hastings Civic Arena and was airlifted to Regions Hospital with "serious injuries."

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and they're investigating to determine a cause.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

