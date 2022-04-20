Man whose shooting was caught on doorbell camera dies days later

As of Wednesday night, police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired April 18, 2022.

The man whose shooting was caught on a south Minneapolis Ring doorbell camera early Sunday morning has died, according to a Minneapolis police spokesperson.

The footage shows the victim, a 45-year-old man, being shot around 12:30 a.m., while walking along the street on the 2900 block of 14th Avenue South.

An SUV can also be seen quickly pulling up from an alley, followed by a muzzle flash and gunshot. The SUV is then seen speeding away while the victim falls to the ground.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, succumbing to his injuries on Wednesday.

Neighborhood residents spoke with KARE 11's Lou Raguse in the days following the shooting, saying the area has been prone to criminal activity over the last year.

"You see prostitutes, drug deals — you literally see everything here. And it's just so weird," said Kiara Anzures, a neighborhood resident and one of the people who called 911 after the man's shooting.

Anzures and others on her block are advocating for the Minneapolis Police Department to install a camera in the immediate area in an effort to break up crime.

"As long as it's not on our block. I'm pretty sure they'll just move somewhere else, but if a camera can help us, I'd definitely appreciate it," Anzures said.

As of Wednesday night, police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The man's death marked the 21st homicide investigation in the city so far this year.



