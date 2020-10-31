Man shot and killed in Minneapolis Friday night

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — An adult male was found dead in Minneapolis Friday night.

At 10:10 p.m., Minneapolis Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2000 block of West Broadway.

According to Police, officers arrived and found an adult male on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim did not have a pulse. Officers began CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to police, the suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Additional officers searched the area and began speaking with possible witnesses.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the victim and the suspect or suspects likely knew one another based on the evidence at the scene.