Man shot by police following standoff in Blaine

Officers say an Anoka County Sheriff's deputy fired at the man after he repeatedly discharged his own weapon, sending him to the hospital with unknown injuries.

BLAINE, Minn. — A man is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot by a deputy following a standoff with police overnight.

Blaine police were dispatched to the 10500 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast Monday night, just blocks from Madison Elementary School. According to a press release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, a man was firing a gun outside in the residential neighborhood.

Just before 10:15 p.m. authorities say they responded to the area as additional shots were being fired by the suspect. Officers told people in the neighborhood to shelter in place, and set up a perimeter to try to contain the man with the gun.

Anoka County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Wayne Heath says the suspect continued to fire his gun, including shots in the direction of a home. At that point a deputy from the Anoka County Sheriff's department fired on the man, hitting him. First responders immediately provided first aid and he was taken to the hospital, according to the press release.

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown at this time. Police say there is no further threat to the public's safety.

The Minnesota BCA and Blaine police are investigating the incident.