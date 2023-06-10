Man shot, killed Saturday afternoon in south Minneapolis

Police say their initial investigation showed the man was standing in a group outside when at least one person fired shots before leaving the area.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after he was shot Saturday afternoon on the city's south side.

In a statement Saturday evening, MPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Although authorities immediately began life-saving efforts on the victim, he was later pronounced dead at HCMC.

Police say their initial investigation showed the man was standing in a group outside when at least one person fired shots before leaving the area.

So far police say, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim's name, as well as the official cause and manner of his death, in the coming days.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: