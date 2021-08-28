x
Man shot multiple times in Minneapolis; expected to survive

Police said the man, who is thought to be in his 20s, had multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man who was shot multiple times early Saturday morning is expected to survive. 

According to a media release, "numerous" officers heard gunshots in the area of North 1st Avenue and North 5th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They ran toward the sound and found a man, thought to be in his 20s, with multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

MPD said suspects fled before the officers arrived. 

Paramedics took the man to the hospital in "critical condition," but police said he is expected to survive. 

