Prior Lake man struck and killed by vehicle in Burnsville

The man was walking within the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue when he was struck by the driver of a four-door sedan.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was struck and killed while walking near the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville Sunday around 1:40 p.m. 

According to the incident report, the man was walking north along Nicollet when a 2005 Saturn L300 traveling east along Highway 13 collided with him in the intersection.

The pedestrian was taken to HCMC, but ultimately his wounds proved fatal.

The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was not injured during the collision. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

