Buffalo man transferred to Texas hospital following dispute with Mercy Hospital

Allina Health, which owns Mercy Hospital, confirmed the transfer in a statement.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Scott Quiner, a Buffalo man who was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 back in October, has been transferred to a medical facility in Texas following a dispute with Mercy Hospital.

Allina Health, which owns Mercy Hospital, confirmed the transfer in a statement.

"The patient was transported to a health care facility of the family’s choice (Saturday morning)." the statement reads. "Allina Health is grateful the family was able to find a health care facility that meets their needs and we continue to wish them all the best."

According to court documents, Scott's wife Anne Quiner said doctors at Mercy Hospital told her they planned to turn off her husband's ventilator on Jan. 13, an action she was against, according to the document.

An Anoka County judge ruled on Jan. 13 that Mercy Hospital was temporarily barred from turning off Scott Quiner's ventilator.