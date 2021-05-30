Man who jumped into Burnsville lake to save girlfriend found dead

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Investigators said a man who jumped out of a boat to save his girlfriend Saturday has been found dead.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office and other agencies conducted a search starting at about 5:45 p.m. and lasting late into the evening. At about 11:25 p.m., deputies found the body of 36-year-old Matthew Brust.

The sheriff's office said Brust and his girlfriend were boating on the lake when she fell in. Brust jumped in to help. His girlfriend was able to climb back into the boat, but the boat drifted away and Brust went underwater.