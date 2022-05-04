Pilot injured when plane crashes at Mankato Regional Airport

KEYC reports a single-engine aircraft was getting ready to land Tuesday night when something went wrong.

MANKATO, Minn. — A pilot was injured when the plane he was attempting to land at the Mankato Regional Airport crashed on Tuesday night, according to KEYC.

Mankato Public Safety officials told KEYC that the pilot was the only person in the single-engine aircraft when it crashed shortly before 8 p.m.

The pilot was injured, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Numerous first responders were on scene when the crash first occurred, but cleared the area after approximately an hour.

KEYC reports the investigation is being assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

KARE 11 will update this article as more updates are made available.

