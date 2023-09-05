Man's body found along river in Otsego

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived to the Norin Landing Tuesday in Otsego and found a man dead along the shore of the Mississippi River.

OTSEGO, Minn. — Police are asking members of the public to stay away from an area along the Mississippi River in Otsego, Minnesota after a man's body was found Tuesday.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that deputies arrived to the Norin Landing on Kadler Avenue and 105th Street Northeast around 1:20 p.m., where they found the body of a deceased man on shore.

Authorities said they do not yet know how the victim died and they have not yet released his name or age.

The statement said the investigation into his death is ongoing by the sheriff's office and Midwest Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

