Woman arrested after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Maple Grove

One of the drivers was later arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Police say a woman is in custody after a three-vehicle crash left one dead and another seriously injured.

The Maple Grove Police Department said officers were called to the crash just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 15500 block of Country Road 81. They found a three-vehicle crash.

One driver, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. Police said another driver, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The third driver was a 21-year-old woman with injuries that weren't life-threatening, police said. She was also taken to a local hospital but was later arrested.

Police said she was booked at the Maple Grove Detention Facility on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation, but as of 1 p.m. she has not been formally charged.