Fire levels Maple Grove home Monday morning

Houses on either side of the burning home were also damaged, but the fire chief said no one was injured.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A fire on Red Fox Drive in Maple Grove leveled one home and damaged at least two others Monday morning.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said crews were called to a house in the 11000 block around 4:30 a.m. by neighbors. At least 60 members of the Maple Grove fire company battled the blaze, and as the sun rose they were able to contain the flames.

Not much is known about the cause of the fire or the exact amount of damage caused. The property is a duplex, and firefighters said the side where the fire started is completely destroyed. The detached garage is also severely damaged. Three people in the home, two residents and a guest, were able to get out safely, but all of their possessions were lost.

The other half of the duplex was damaged as well, but the firewall is credited with reducing the destruction to that part of the property.

Houses to both the right and left of the charred home appear to have taken damage as well. The extent of the damage is unknown.

One firefighter received a minor injury, pulling a muscle. He was treated at a local hospital, but returned to continue the work at the scene.

Crews fighting a fire here on Red Fox Dr. No one inside home when this was called in about an hour ago @kare11 #breaking pic.twitter.com/guxcJKcQNo — Jason Rantala (@jarantala) May 24, 2021

Crews are still on scene Monday morning working to put out the last hotspots from the smoky inferno.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.