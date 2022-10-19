Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in Tuesday night fire

Officials said they're investigating a fire at the historic building as arson.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A historic building that used to house the offices for the city of Maple Grove was damaged by a smoky fire on Tuesday night.

According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, crews were called to the building at 9391 Fernbrook Lane North around 9:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing a fire with significant smoke at the back of the building.

Crews upgraded the fire to a second alarm and called in reinforcements to help them with the fire.

"To just have enough crews to work through, we elevated to a second alarm. So for us, with a second alarm, it brings four of five stations to the scene and then our fifth one provides coverage for the city,” said Chief Bush.

Within an hour, crews said they had the fire under control and had moved on to checking the building for any remaining hotspots. Chief Bush told KARE 11 that the fire was in both the basement and main floor.

The Maple Grove Village Hall building was used as the primary office for the city of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Recently the building was used for the city's parks and recreation programming.

On Wednesday, Maple Grove police announced that they are investigating the fire as arson. Investigators are also asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a 2018-2022 white Chevrolet Equinox, which was seen on a nearby security camera. Police say people in the area should check their doorbell or security cameras between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for the vehicle.

Tips can be left with Detective Sam Valerius at 763-494-6237 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-723-2020.

