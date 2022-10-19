Maple Grove Village Hall damaged in Tuesday night fire

Officials are still investigating what caused a fire at the historic building.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A historic building that had housed the offices for the city of Maple Grove was damaged by a smoky fire on Tuesday night.

According to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, crews were called to the building at 9391 Fernbrook Lane North around 9:15 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing a fire with significant smoke at the back of the building.

Crews upgraded the fire to a second alarm, calling in reinforcements to help them with the fire.

"To just have enough crews to work through, we elevated to a second alarm. So for us, with a second alarm, it brings four of five stations to the scene and then our fifth one provides coverage for the city,” said Chief Bush.

Within an hour, crews said they had the fire under control and had moved on to checking the building for any remaining hotspots. Chief Bush told KARE 11 that the fire was in both the basement and main floor.

This building, the Maple Grove Village Hall, was used as the primary offices of the city of Maple Grove from 1939 until 1975. Recently the building has been used for the city's parks and recreation programming.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of Wednesday morning and is under investigation by officials.

