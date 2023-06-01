Maple Grove Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — The school day at Maple Grove Middle School was cut short Thursday after a bomb threat prompted a building evacuation.
A message posted on the school website explained that first responders were notified about a "concerning phone call - a bomb threat" the afternoon of June 1 and asked Osseo Area Schools to evacuate the school during their investigation.
Students were moved to nearby St. Joseph's Church, where buses began taking them home at the normal dismissal time. Parents were also given the OK to pick their children up early.
According to the district, all students and staff are safe.
"We have been very pleased with the cooperation of our students and staff. Updates will continue to be shared as needed," the district said. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. It takes all of us working together to do this."
According to the school, the threat investigation could take several hours.
No other schools in the district were threatened.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: