Maple Grove Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota — The school day at Maple Grove Middle School was cut short Thursday after a bomb threat prompted a building evacuation.

A message posted on the school website explained that first responders were notified about a "concerning phone call - a bomb threat" the afternoon of June 1 and asked Osseo Area Schools to evacuate the school during their investigation.

Students were moved to nearby St. Joseph's Church, where buses began taking them home at the normal dismissal time. Parents were also given the OK to pick their children up early.

According to the district, all students and staff are safe.

"We have been very pleased with the cooperation of our students and staff. Updates will continue to be shared as needed," the district said. "The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority. It takes all of us working together to do this."

According to the school, the threat investigation could take several hours.

No other schools in the district were threatened.

