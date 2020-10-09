Maplewood apartment fire displaces 67 residents

Officials said that upon arrival they saw "heavy flames" coming from the second story of the three-story complex.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A fire at a Maplewood apartment complex displaced 67 residents Thursday morning.

At around 6:40 a.m., the Maplewood Fire Department received a report of smoke coming from the apartment building on the 1500 block of County Road B East.

The fire was extinguished at 7:10 a.m. with the help of crews from other cities.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but no fatalities or other injuries were reported.

The building does not have sprinklers but it did have a fire alarm system. Officials said the building was built in the 1960s.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is working on finding accommodation for the displaced residents.