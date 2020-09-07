Maplewood homeless encampment 'disbursed'

Officials said the situation deteriorated over the last two weeks following an increase of serious assaults

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood city officials have dispersed those living in the homeless encampment Thursday.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered encampments should not be disbursed during the pandemic unless they posed a threat to the health, safety, or security of residents, or alternative living arrangements were made.

The City of Maplewood said the situation in the encampment was becoming increasingly "unsafe and unsuitable for both the people in the encampment and those in the surrounding community."

Maplewood’s Public Safety, Public Works and the Health Inspector, along with Ramsey County, conducted delivered, food water and sanitation materials when they first became aware of the encampment.

