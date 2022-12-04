Maplewood police address social media video of children being detained

At a press conference, Lt. Joe Steiner with Maplewood Police said allegations made online don't match what was seen in body camera video from the incident.

MAPLEWOOD, Minnesota — On Tuesday afternoon, the Maplewood Police Department held a press conference to address video that showed officers detaining several young children for an extended period of time as they were walking home Monday night.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represented both the families of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, shared video of the incident on Twitter, and claimed Maplewood police detained four children, including two 10-year-olds, for several hours after officers heard gunshots in the area. NOTE: The video contains some vulgar language.

During Tuesday's press conference, Lt. Joe Steiner, the head of investigations and public information officer for the department, addressed the video seen on social media.

Steiner said police received a complaint around 8:30 p.m. from a business owner who reported seeing four juveniles outside their business and hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they encountered four children between the ages of 10 and 16 years old. Police detained the children for about 40 minutes total, and for about 20 minutes they were handcuffed, Steiner said.

He added that officers believed through their initial investigation there was probable cause to detain the children. Steiner said after further investigation, which included viewing surveillance video, officers determined the kids did not have any part in the shooting and they were released.

Police confirmed that the department has reached out to the families of the children involved in the incident to review what happened.

