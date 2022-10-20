Maplewood man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 17-month-old

According to Ramsey County prosecutors, Terrance Leslie had videos of child abuse on his phone.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A Maplewood man is now charged with murder in connection to a 17-month-old girl's death.

A criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County on Thursday, Oct. 20 charged 26-year-old Terrance Valdez Leslie with one count of second-degree murder without intent for the death of his girlfriend's young daughter.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the night of Oct. 18 after getting a report that an infant had "significant injuries." According to the complaint, first responders noted "fresh burns" on her cheek, neck and arms.

Though initially treated by first responders, the child was taken to Children's Hospital where she later died after going into cardiac arrest, according to court documents.

Maplewood Police said the child's mother and boyfriend, now identified as Leslie, were booked at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder back on Oct. 18. According to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Maplewood Police haven't presented a case to charge the child's mother.

According to the criminal complaint, Leslie was watching the child on Oct. 18 while her mother went to work. Prosecutors allege that Leslie told the child's mother that she was burned after falling into a bathtub of hot water. Officers noted that the burn patterns on the child didn't match Leslie's story, and emergency room physicians said injuries all over the 17-month-old's body indicated ongoing abuse.

Court documents went on to say that investigators found multiple videos of child abuse on Leslie's phone, including a video where Leslie loudly slapped the 17-month-old on her cheek.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the child's cause of death was "multiple traumatic injuries due to assault," according to the complaint.

A Ramsey County judge ordered Leslie to remain in custody. A first court appearance for Leslie is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

READ MORE: Maryland to review cases involving key defense witness in Chauvin trial

Watch more local news: