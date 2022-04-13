Maplewood PD releases body camera footage after children detained

Police said the children, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, were detained after reports of shots fired Monday.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Editor's note: KARE 11 is in the process of downloading and reviewing the body camera footage. More information will be added as it becomes available.

The Maplewood Police Department has released body-worn camera footage pertaining to an incident in which several children were detained following reports of shots fired on April 11.

Video shared on social media initially claimed the children, who police said range in age from 10 to 16 years old, were held for several hours after officers heard gunfire in the area.

Police held a press conference around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, stating those claims were inaccurate, but acknowledged the children were detained for a total of 40 minutes, with 20 minutes in handcuffs.

Maplewood PD's Lt. Joe Steiner said police received a complaint around 9:30 p.m. Monday from a business owner who reported seeing four juveniles outside their business and hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they encountered four children.

He added that officers believed through their initial investigation there was probable cause to detain the children. Steiner said after further investigation, which included viewing surveillance video, officers determined the kids did not have any part in the shooting and were released.

Steiner said he believed the Maplewood officers acted professionally and appropriately, and that the seriousness of the crime and gunfire in a residential neighborhood factored into the decision to detain the kids.

Following the incident, police said they spoke with the children's families to review what happened.

As KARE 11's Charmaine Nero reported, the detention sparked outrage among loved ones, including Cokeila Taylor, who said she saw her 12-year-old daughter sitting in the back of a squad car.

"I get there and my baby is screaming and crying in the back," she said.

Another mother, Toshira Garroway, described the moment she arrived to pick up her child. "They have no idea what it's like to get a call like that from my son saying, 'Mom, they have me in the back of a police car in handcuffs,'" she said.

Attorney Jeff Storms - who along with Ben Crump is representing the families of the detained children - held a press conference around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday alongside supporters and loved ones.

"That detention was unreasonable, we believe it was unlawful, and tantamount to a formal arrest of these young children," Storms said. He later added, "Far less force could have been used to get to the bottom of what happened."

Storms said he and several others have seen surveillance video and some of the body camera footage.

"This should not have happened, and the response should have been an acknowledgement of that fact, an apology, and a serious discussion about how law enforcement can earn the trust of children in this community," Storms said of the police characterization of their conduct.

At one point in the press conference, one of the children detained by police was allowed to briefly speak of their experience, saying they were scared, shaking, and confused when police approached.

"I was just thinking, like, what was going to happen?" the child said.