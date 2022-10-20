Police: Mother, boyfriend arrested in connection to 17-month-old's death

Police said the child's mother and her adult boyfriend were booked at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 17-month-old girl, with the child's mother and mother's boyfriend now in custody.

According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of County Road B East on the night of Oct. 18 after getting a report that an infant had "significant injuries."

After being initially treated by first responders, the child was taken to Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 17-month-old's mother and her adult boyfriend were booked at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Maplewood police plan to provide more details about their investigation Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

