State launches official cannabis website as bill heads to governor's desk

Gov. Walz hasn't yet signed the recreational cannabis bill into law, but the state is already trying to help people prepare.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Back in 2013, the Division of Commerce helped set up MNsure in terms of hiring HR, setting up financial systems and other infrastructure. After that, MNsure operated on its own.

The state is using that same model for a new Office of Cannabis Management whereas the Department of Agriculture will incubate the new office before it spins off on its own. Although this office doesn't have things like employees just yet, its website is already live, explaining everything from what's in the cannabis bill Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign to how to start a weed business.

The Department of Agriculture pointed KARE 11 to the Department of Health for an interview about the recently launched site.

"The bill passed in the very early hours of Saturday and I think the website went live at 7:30 a.m," said Chris Tholkes, director of the health department's existing Office of Medical Cannabis.

"This was really a collaborative effort of state agencies," she continued. "This bill is large and complicated and has many layers and many responsibilities that cover many state agencies as regulators and law enforcement and the agencies wanted to have a one-stop shop where people could at least link to information."

So far the website features six categories, including information "For Adult Consumers" and "For the General Public." Both highlight Aug. 1 as the date Minnesotans would be allowed to possess and use cannabis and cannabis products as well as a breakdown of the amounts allowed.

"We're trying to anticipate sort of this full range of consumers, right? There's going to be people very familiar with using THC and cannabis products and there's going to be people that are just curious," Tholkes said.

There is also a tab "For Medical Cannabis Patients," outlining key changes to the program such as, beginning March 1, 2025, patients will only need to reenroll every three years.

"And then… veterans who receive their care through the VA, which is a federal facility, have had some unique challenges in getting certified for the program," Tholkes said of the medical cannabis category, her area of expertise. "January 1st of 2024, the Office is instructed to establish a separate application process for veterans."

"For People Interested in Starting a Business," the website also explains the different types of licenses that would be available as well as how much application fees cost.

"Whether that's a delivery business or a dispensary or cultivation, folks really want to know how they're going to do that," Tholkes said. "This piece is going to take a little bit more time but if you go to the website, you can see the basics."

Another page explains that the legislation calls for automatically expunging low-level cannabis convictions and for creating a Cannabis Expungement Board to review individual cases. It says more information on that process will be posted. So keep checking back.

